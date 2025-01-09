Carter Funeral Brings a Rarity: 5 Living Presidents

Jimmy Carter's state funeral is underway in DC on Thursday, and the ceremony has resulted in a rarity: the assemblage of five living presidents. President Biden will be delivering the eulogy, and in attendance are George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. The New York Times notes that prior to 1991, the US had only one period (in the early 1860s) in which five presidents were alive at the same time. A gathering of five has happened a handful of times since then, typically at funerals.

All the first ladies were present as well, except for Michelle Obama. A representative told CNN she had "scheduling conflicts" and was still in Hawaii, per the New York Post. Before the funeral, photographers captured Trump and Obama, seated next to each other, in conversation. The pair "appeared to have an engrossing conversation, with Obama laughing several times, a surprising moment for the two rivals," per Forbes. The outlet notes that Trump also shook hands with his former VP Mike Pence, with whom he has become political enemies. (More Jimmy Carter stories.)