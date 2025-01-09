Away, Banished Words, Away!

This story is 100% a game changer—period. If you winced at reading that sentence, you're in good company, according to Lake Superior State University, which included three of those terms on its annual Banished Words List. The nearly 50-year-old tradition pulls out the year's most overused, misused, and just plain annoying words that have wormed their way into common use, with the top 10 based on submissions sent from around the world. "Words matter!" Lake Superior State President, Dr. David Travis says in a release. "Old habits can be hard to break, and we're happy to serve as a resource for the court of public opinion on what should continue to be part of the English language and what needs to be put to rest." Without further ado: