Cops: Teen Who Killed 6 in Crash Posted Speeding Videos

(Newser) – A Florida teenager accused of killing six farm workers in a January crash called himself "M5.Noah" on Instagram and TikTok, where he posted videos of himself in his BMW M5 and invited viewers to guess how fast he was going, investigators say. Police say Noah Galle was traveling at 151mph when he slammed into the back of a Nissan Rogue SUV near Delray Beach in Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Post reports. Galle, now 18, was 17 at the time of the crash but will be tried as an adult on vehicular homicide charges. It's unclear if he recorded any videos on the night of the Jan. 27 crash.

Police say a woman contacted them the day after the crash to inform them about Galle's speeding videos. One video posted two weeks before the crash had the caption "whoever can guess the speed correctly wins $25 on cash app." Investigators say that in that video, Galle was going 182mph. According to an arrest report, Galle admitted told deputies he had been going "above 120" before the Jan. 27 crash, WPBF reports. An arrest report states that when the teen was taken to a hospital with an ankle injury, staff noticed "an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Galle" and requested a blood test, though he has not been charged with DUI.

The crash killed six people who had just finished work at a nearby farm: Mirlaine Julceus, 45; Filaine Dieu, 46; Vanice Percina, 29; Remize Michel, 53; Marie Louis, 61; and Michel Saint, 77. Galle was arrested earlier this month and is currently in juvenile detention, with bond set at $300,000. At a hearing earlier this month, Mirlaine Julceus' niece, Clerna Marc, spoke on behalf of the woman's husband, People reports. "This situation has essentially broken his family," she said. "Mirlaine has left behind a 10-year-old daughter who has to be essentially raised without her mother. He just wants to have justice for this situation." (Read more Florida stories.)