Biden Honors Pope With Highest Award Possible

President Biden on Saturday honored Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, saying the pontiff was "a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world." Biden had been scheduled to present the medal to the pope in person on Saturday in Rome on what was to be the final overseas trip of his presidency, but Biden canceled his travel plans so he could monitor the wildfires in California. The White House said Biden bestowed the award to the pope during a phone call, the AP reports, in which they also discussed efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering around the world.