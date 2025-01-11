As Smith Resigns, DOJ Files for Release of His Trump Report

In an emergency motion, the Justice Department has asked for the prompt release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on his criminal investigations of President-elect Trump, calling Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling that blocked it "plainly erroneous." A footnote to the filing, made late Friday in the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals in Atlanta, revealed that Smith had resigned from his office the same day, Politico reports. Smith had said he'd leave before Trump, whom he investigated for his handling of classified documents after leaving office and for potential interference in the 2020 election, takes office. Trump has denied all accusations and said he'd fire Smith on Jan. 20.