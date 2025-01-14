Stocks Get a Boost From Inflation Data

Most US stocks rose on Tuesday, following an encouraging update on inflation, but drops for Eli Lilly and some other influential stocks kept indexes in check.

On Wall Street, KB Home rose 4.8% after delivering a better profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. The rise in Treasury yields has made mortgages more expensive, but CEO Jeffrey Mezger said buyers nevertheless "continued to demonstrate a desire for homeownership and housing market conditions improved relative to last year." H&E Equipment Services more than doubled to top $90 after United Rentals said it will buy its smaller rival for $92 per share in cash. The deal values H&E, which rents aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment and other products, at $4.8 billion, including roughly $1.4 billion of net debt. United Rentals rose 6%.

Drops for several Big Tech stocks weighed on indexes, though, sending the S&P 500 drifting between gains and losses several times through the day. Nvidia sank 1.1% and was one of the heaviest weights on the index. So was Eli Lilly, which fell 6.6% after it said it expects to report weaker revenue for the last three months of 2024 than previously forecast. CEO David Ricks said last quarter's 45% growth in Lilly's revenue for its Mounjaro diabetes treatment, Zepbound obesity injections, and other products in the incretin market wasn't as big as expected.

story continues below

Also on the losing end of the market was Signet Jewelers, which tumbled 21.7%. The diamond seller said its sales in the peak shopping days leading up to Christmas this past holiday season were below its forecast. (More stock market stories.)