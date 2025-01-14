Spain to Outsiders: Don't Buy a Home Here

Thinking of buying a sweet Spanish chalet to serve as a vacation home—or even as your permanent abode? It'll likely soon cost you if you're not a part of the European Union. The BBC reports that Spain is planning on implementing a 100% tax on the value of properties scooped up by individuals who aren't citizens or residents of the EU. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the "unprecedented" surcharge is to help ease the local housing crisis, which he says is exacerbated by foreigners buying properties simply to generate income. "The West faces a decisive challenge: to not become a society divided into two classes, the rich landlords and poor tenants," Sanchez said. He notes that there were about 23,000 such interloper purchases in 2023.

Per the AP, rent in Spain has spiked, especially in bustling cities like Madrid and Barcelona, as have housing prices overall. The crowds of tourists that flock there have also caused friction with locals, who don't love the influx of Airbnb rentals and stretched resources during peak tourism season. Now, hopefuls who were considering buying a home abroad in Spain are rethinking their plans. "I'll be looking at Cyprus now," one London native tells the BBC, adding that he doesn't even want to get in on the market ahead of the tax, as he fears foreign buyers could still be hit with a retroactive fee. Meanwhile, another UK national who was thinking of buying a retirement home in Spain wonders: "How many working Spanish people want to live in holiday homes in these tourist areas anyway?"

Other related measures announced Monday by Sanchez to help with Spain's housing emergency include offering a tax exemption to landlords who provide affordable housing, as well as higher taxes on individuals renting out apartments to tourists, so they "pay taxes like they should, as a business," Sanchez says, per CNN. Details on how exactly this new 100% purchase tax would be implemented or on a timeline still aren't clear, and the news outlet notes it's iffy if Sanchez's minority government can push this through Spain's parliament. The Spanish government says the proposal will be finalized "after careful study," per the BBC. (More Spain stories.)