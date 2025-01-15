Suit: Capital One Scammed Customers Out of $2B

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has just taken on one of America's biggest banks. On Tuesday, the agency announced it has filed a lawsuit against Capital One, accusing the financial institution of deceiving customers about two of its savings accounts and swindling millions of consumers out of more than $2 billion in interest, reports CNBC . The complaint alleges that Capital One didn't let customers know that its 360 Performance Savings account offered a substantially higher interest rate (raised from 0.4% in April 2022 to 4.35% as of January 2024) than its 360 Savings account (lowered, then frozen at 0.3% from 2019 to mid-2024)—even though it marketed them as being essentially the same.

"Capital One promised consumers that its flagship '360 Savings' account provided one of the nation's 'best' and 'highest' interest rates, but the bank froze the interest rate at a low level while rates rose nationwide," the CFPB says in its statement. Then, when it introduced the higher-yield 360 Performance Savings model, which only really differed in that it offered a higher interest rate, Capital One didn't inform 360 Savings customers they could switch to the higher-interest rate account and "instead worked to keep them in the dark" about it, the agency alleges.

Capital One "eliminated nearly all references to the 360 Savings account product on its website and replaced them with references to the essentially identical 360 Performance Savings account," as well as banned its staffers from "proactively" informing 360 Savings customers about the newer account. "Banks should not be baiting people with promises they can't live up to," says CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

In a statement, Capital One said it was "deeply disappointed" in the CFPB's complaint, accusing it of a "recent pattern of filing eleventh hour lawsuits ahead of a change in administration," per CNBC. "We strongly disagree with their claims and will vigorously defend ourselves in court," it noted. A CFPB spokeswoman said simply, per the New York Times: "Where we see violations of the law, we will take action." (More Capital One stories.)