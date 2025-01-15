Proposed New Food Labels Offer Guidance at a Glance

After much discussion , the FDA is proposing new nutrition labels to appear on the front of most packaged foods to easily inform consumers of a product's sugar, salt, and saturated fat content. The new front-of-package (FOP) label, a simplified version of the Nutrition Facts box on the back of packaged foods, would rank sugar, salt, and fat content as high, medium, or low, based on recommended daily values. The FDA said the proposed labels are "part of a government-wide effort in combatting the nation's chronic disease crisis," noting sugar, salt, and fat are "directly linked" with chronic diseases, including heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, "when consumed in excess."

The FDA spent three years researching how best to offer consumers more readily visible information about the contents of their food. Scientists considered FOP labels used by other countries, including Chile, the UK, and Australia, as well as studies on the effectiveness of those labels, and tested designs with focus groups. The labels now being proposed performed best among 10,000 participants, the New York Times reports. "I think people want to know this information to help them make good decisions," nutrition epidemiologist Dr. Yian Gu tells NBC News. "It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab and go," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf.

The FDA has faced pressure to adopt FOP labels for two decades. Some experts praised the proposed labels as "a real step forward" and said they would encourage companies to make adjustments so as to not receive a "high" ranking, per the Times. However, food and beverage companies criticized the labels as lacking calorie count and other information, while Sen. Bernie Sanders said they were "pathetically weak" for not clearly conveying the health risks of ultra-processed foods. If finalized, the proposed rule would require manufacturers to add the labels to most packaged foods beginning in 2028. Comments will be accepted until May 16. (More Food and Drug Administration stories.)