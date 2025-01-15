It's Time to Redefine Obesity, World's Leading Experts Say

For years, a debate has raged over how obesity is diagnosed. Currently, many countries define obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) over 30, but critics have long argued that other factors come into play beyond BMI, which is the ratio of a person's height to weight. Now, an international panel of experts is officially recommending obesity be assessed differently, the New York Times reports. The Commission on Clinical Obesity's recommended new definition of obesity has been endorsed by 76 organizations around the globe.

The problem: It's excess fat that causes health problems, and the current diagnosis guidelines for obesity are problematic because BMI is not a direct measurement of fat, the Guardian reports. The use of BMI is thought to both over- and underdiagnose obesity.