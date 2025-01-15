Brooke Shields: Yes, Tom Cruise Apologized— a Year Later

Almost two decades after their infamous feud over postpartum depression medications, Brooke Shields says Tom Cruise did eventually apologize, Entertainment Weekly reports. Cruise told Matt Lauer, during a 2005 Today interview, that the meds Shields took "didn't cure anything," and then he went even further. "There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance. The thing that I'm saying about Brooke is that there's misinformation," Cruise said at the time. "She doesn't understand the history of psychiatry." Shields fired back with a New York Times op-ed, saying the antidepressant Paxil and therapy saved her and her family. Now, she's talking about the incident again in her memoir, Fox News reports.

Had she not been a mother, Shields writes, "I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behavior would speak for itself." Instead, though, she writes that she felt she needed to speak up for "women who were suffering from irrational and dangerous comments from an unschooled actor who was speaking way out of his depth." A year later, she writes, he apologized to her privately, saying "he felt cornered by Matt Lauer and that he attacked me basically because he could. It wasn't the world's best apology, but it's what he was capable of, and I accepted it." (More Brooke Shields stories.)