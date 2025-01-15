Zuckerberg Just Took on Another Inaugural Role

Meta founder, electric hydrofoil surfer , and now ... inaugural party host? It's already been announced that Mark Zuckerberg, whose company donated $1 million to President-elect Trump's inaugural fund, will be joining fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the platform at the president-elect's inauguration Monday. Zuck "has graduated from gifting a million-dollar olive branch to Trump's inauguration committee to becoming an active participant in the festivities," writes Tara Palmeri for Puck : He's joining forces with big GOP donors to co-host a reception after the inauguration, ahead of the inaugural balls.

Palmeri shows a copy of the invite to the black-tie affair on Monday evening, which notes that the site of the reception will be "provided upon RSVP." Zuckerberg's co-hosts for the event are Dallas Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson; Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who's also been tapped to serve as Trump's ambassador to Italy; and Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts and his wife, Sylvie Legere, per the AP.

The AP notes that Zuckerberg "once seemed a foe of the former president," even kicking him off Facebook and Instagram after the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, but that appears to have shifted since Trump's election. Zuckerberg flew down to dine with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in November, and he more recently announced that Facebook is nixing fact-checkers as the country enters the next Trump administration. All of this has apparently earned him a new nickname, per the Daily Beast: "Second Buddy." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)