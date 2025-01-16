LA Health Concern: Piles of Toxic Ash

Smoke is a big concern for California residents in the wake of devastating wildfires. Another is ash. As the New York Times reports, one man who managed to save his home from the flames isn't going back inside due to the ash and dust blown inside. "My 5-year-old son, wife, dog and I don't want to be living in a toxic wasteland," the man says. Smoke and ash from the burning of human-made materials, including plastics, is especially toxic and can "adhere to rugs, sofas and drywall, creating health hazards that can remain for months," the Times reports.

A windblown dust and ash advisory was in effect in Los Angeles County through Wednesday evening, per the Los Angeles Daily News. But just sifting through the destruction can throw hazardous ash into the air. And these particles are often too large to be reflected on the South Coast Air Quality Management District's air quality readings, which are based on common air pollutants, including particulate matter, smog, and carbon monoxide. "This is sort of a unique situation where we have a lot of ash down at levels where people live that could pose a health issue and won't show up," air quality assessment manager Dr. Scott Epstein tells the Daily News.

The AQMD warns, "If you smell smoke or see ash, please take precautions." UCLA environmental health professor Yifang Zhu recommends wearing carbon cartridge respirators over masks, per the Times. Other experts say to remain indoors as much as possible and seal doors and windows, per ABC News. Fresh-air intake on central air systems should be turned off. If the problem is already inside, indoor air should be purified using a high-efficiency filter, like a MERV 13 or higher. And if you have to clean up ash yourself, wet it first to prevent it spreading into the air. See more tips here. (More California wildfires stories.)