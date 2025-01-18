RFK Jr. Petitioned the FDA to Stop COVID Vaccinations

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought to have the authorization for COVID vaccines yanked six months after they had been released, the New York Times reports. Kennedy—President-elect Trump's health secretary nominee—filed a citizen petition to that end with the FDA in May 2021 on behalf of his Children's Health Defense nonprofit. The petition asked the FDA to "revoke Emergency Use Authorizations for existing COVID vaccines and refrain from approving and licensing them" in the future, reports ABC News.