Tennis Legend's Trophies Stolen During Fire Evacuation

Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver wanted to save some of her most precious trophies from the California wildfires, but she ended up losing them in another way. ESPN reports that when Shriver, 62, awoke Thursday at the hotel where she had fled to escape the Palisades fire, she learned that her son's car, which contained her collection of Grand Slam trophies, had been stolen.

Shriver, who was doubles partner with Martina Navratilova and is currently an ESPN tennis analyst, said the Dodge Durango Hellcat was in the parking lot of the Marina del Rey DoubleTree, and that it contained five US Open trophies, five French Open plates, and one Australian Open trophy. The Athletic reports she packed them in the car as fires moved closer to her home in Mandeville Canyon, and she lost track of what being stored where; her five Wimbledon doubles trophies ended up in another car. She realized the Durango was gone after discovering broken glass in the parking lot. Shriver and her son have filed a police report.

Although Shriver's home in Brentwood was untouched by the fire, she'll remain at a temporary location until the heat and power are back on. But she said she's disgusted by the looting that's occurred after the fires. "Now, my family's a victim of a crime, too," she said. "It's really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this." (More Pam Shriver stories.)