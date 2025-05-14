Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hike Loses Bid for Bail

A judge on Tuesday denied a Maui anesthesiologist's request to be released on bail while he fights an attempted murder charge on allegations that he tried to kill his wife on a Honolulu hiking trail . Gerhardt Konig previously pleaded not guilty. His wife wrote in a petition for a temporary restraining order against him that they were hiking in Honolulu in March when he grabbed her, pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe, and then bashed her head with a rock. Konig suggested they go on the hike while the couple were on a trip to celebrate the wife's birthday, the petition said.

In denying the motion for bail, Judge Paul Wong said there's evidence that Konig hid from police, presents a serious flight risk, and is a danger to the victim, reports the AP. She has since filed for divorce. Konig's wife alleges that while on the "Pali Puka" trail, Konig started pushing her toward the cliff's edge while yelling that he was sick of her. They began wrestling, and she screamed and pleaded for him to stop, the petition said. During the struggle, she said he tried to inject her with a syringe. She said she bit his arm in self-defense. He appeared to calm down, but then grabbed a rock and "began bashing me repeatedly on the head with it," she said.

Konig's wife suffered major cuts to her head—from the jagged, softball-sized lava rock—and required surgery. Prosecutors, in opposing the bail request, said Konig "faces a realistic prospect of life imprisonment." He tried to flee after the attack and called his adult son, who he told he "tried to kill your stepmom" and told him he would turn off his phone so that police could not locate him, prosecutors said in a court filing. He hid in the bushes until nightfall, even though the attack happened in the morning, and led police on a search, prosecutors said. When he was apprehended, he said, "Wait, she's not dead?" according to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Thomas Otake called it a "very small rock" and argued doctors said there wasn't a substantial risk of death or a concussion. During Tuesday's hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joel Garner said Konig tried three different ways to kill his wife, and has ties to South Africa, where he was born. Otake said his client intends to go to trial: "This is going to be a 'he said, she said' trial."