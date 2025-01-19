As He Leaves, Biden Thanks South Carolina

President Biden spent his final full day in office in South Carolina, urging Americans to "keep the faith in a better day to come" and reflecting on the influence of both the civil rights movement and the state itself in his political trajectory. He delivered a final farewell in a state that holds special meaning after his commanding win in its 2020 Democratic primary set him up to achieve his life's goal of being elected president. "I owe you big," Biden said Sunday at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, the AP reports.

Biden struck a more hopeful tone on the future of the country than his televised farewell address had on Wednesday, when he warned about an "oligarchy" of the ultrawealthy taking root and a "tech-industrial complex" impeding the future of democracy. "We know the struggle to redeeming the soul of this nation is difficult and ongoing," Biden said Sunday. "We must hold on to hope. We must stay engaged. We must always keep the faith in the better day to come." To the applause of the congregation, Biden added, "I'm not going anywhere."

The president was introduced by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, an ally who referred to the president as his longtime friend. Clyburn cited a number of presidents who were underappreciated in office but have been looked on more fondly with the passage of time. He added Biden to that list. "So I want to say to you, good friend, very little appreciation has been shown recently but faint not. History will be very kind to you," Clyburn said.