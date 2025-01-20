Pope Picks an Early Fight With Trump

In his official message to President-elect Trump ahead of Monday's inauguration, Pope Francis offered "cordial greetings" and best wishes. But in an interview with Italian television, the pope took a decidedly more critical tack when discussing the president-elect's promise to order mass deportations of undocumented migrants, reports the BBC.



"This, if it's true, will be a disgrace, because it will make poor unfortunates who have nothing foot the bill for [global] imbalances," said Francis on Sunday. "That doesn't work. You don't solve things that way. You just don't."