Pope Picks an Early Fight With Trump

In his official message to President-elect Trump ahead of Monday's inauguration, Pope Francis offered "cordial greetings" and best wishes. But in an interview with Italian television, the pope took a decidedly more critical tack when discussing the president-elect's promise to order mass deportations of undocumented migrants, reports the BBC.
- "This, if it's true, will be a disgrace, because it will make poor unfortunates who have nothing foot the bill for [global] imbalances," said Francis on Sunday. "That doesn't work. You don't solve things that way. You just don't."
- Context: The fate of migrants in the US and elsewhere has long been one of the pope's core issues, and he similarly criticized Trump back in 2016 over the latter's promise as a candidate to build a wall on the Mexico border, notes the AP. "I say only that this man is not Christian if he has said things like that," the pope said at the time.
- Another critique: The pope in 2018 criticized the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents as "immoral" and "contrary to our Catholic values," per the Washington Post.
- No endorsement: Francis endorsed neither candidate in the 2024 election, calling it a choice between "two evils"—a reference to Trump's migrant policies and Kamala Harris' abortion policies.
