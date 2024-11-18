Trump Plans to Use Military for Mass Deportations

President-elect Trump confirmed his intention to use the military for mass deportations in a post on Truth Social around 4am Monday. He responded to a post about the policy from Tom Fitton, longtime president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, with a single word: "TRUE!!!" In the Nov. 8 post Trump replied to, Fitton wrote that there were reports the incoming Trump administration was "prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."

Last year, Trump adviser Stephen Miller told the New York Times that military funds would be used to build "vast holding facilities that would function as staging centers." Miller will be deputy chief of policy in the incoming administration. Other immigration hardliners in the new administration include Todd Homan, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, who will serve as "border czar." Trump said last week that Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."

On Monday, Homan told Fox News that he plans to "take the handcuffs off ICE" and that the priority is to "arrest the bad guys first." He said, however, that there are a lot of "what-ifs" and ICE will need more resources, including help from the Department of Defense, ABC News reports. "So, I've been asked a thousand times, how many people can you remove the first year? Well, how many agents do I have?" he said. "How many buses do I have? How much money do I have for airplanes? Right? Can DOD assist? Because DOD can take a lot off our plate." (More President-elect Trump stories.)