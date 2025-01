Barron Trump shook the hands of departing President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, as he took the stage with his family for his father's swearing-in, and the move got quite a bit of attention, Newsweek reports. (See it here.) Commenters, especially those on the right, were calling it a classy move, and one analyst noted that Barron may have been the only Trump son to shake the Bidens' hands. Barron Trump, 18, is a freshman at New York University, studying business.

Another notable moment came when he reacted to massive applause from the crowd after his father praised him during his speech, noting his understanding of the youth vote and his suggestion that President Trump go on Joe Rogan's podcast. (See that moment at CNN.)