Melania Praises Barron's Role: 'He Knows His Generation'

The soon-to-be first lady praised her teenage son on Friday for his role in getting his father elected to a second term. "He is a grown young man," Melania Trump said of 18-year-old Barron in a Fox News interview, per USA Today. "I'm very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father." Melania described him as "very vocal" during the campaign, adding, "He knows his generation." She didn't provide specifics, but previous stories—such as this one at the Cut—have speculated that it was Barron who encouraged Donald Trump to make the rounds of podcasts, including Joe Rogan's.