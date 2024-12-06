Melania Praises Barron's Role: 'He Knows His Generation'

The soon-to-be first lady praised her teenage son on Friday for his role in getting his father elected to a second term. "He is a grown young man," Melania Trump said of 18-year-old Barron in a Fox News interview, per USA Today. "I'm very proud of him, about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father." Melania described him as "very vocal" during the campaign, adding, "He knows his generation." She didn't provide specifics, but previous stories—such as this one at the Cut—have speculated that it was Barron who encouraged Donald Trump to make the rounds of podcasts, including Joe Rogan's.
Barron is a freshman at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he reportedly keeps a low profile. One of the rare instances of his voice being captured comes in this clip from the Art of the Surge, a documentary series about the campaign. It shows Donald Trump introducing Barron to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White. "Can we make him a fighter," jokes the president-elect, per the New York Post. (More Melania Trump stories.)