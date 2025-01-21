Here's What Trump Did on Day One

A table was set up on the stage in Washington, DC's Capital One Arena, where President Trump held an inauguration day rally soon after taking the oath of office Monday, and he signed a number of executive orders in front of the crowd, NBC News reports. "First, I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration, one of the worst administrations in history," he told the crowd. He also said he'd institute a federal hiring freeze "to ensure that we're only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public, and we will pause the hiring of any new IRS agents," and that he would sign a memo instructing his cabinet "to marshal every power at their disposal to defeat inflation and rapidly bring down the cost of daily life because your costs have gone through the roof in the last four years." After signing a number of orders, he threw the pens into the crowd, the AP reports. A roundup of notable day one actions: