Here's What Trump Did on Day One

A table was set up on the stage in Washington, DC's Capital One Arena, where President Trump held an inauguration day rally soon after taking the oath of office Monday, and he signed a number of executive orders in front of the crowd, NBC News reports. "First, I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration, one of the worst administrations in history," he told the crowd. He also said he'd institute a federal hiring freeze "to ensure that we're only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public, and we will pause the hiring of any new IRS agents," and that he would sign a memo instructing his cabinet "to marshal every power at their disposal to defeat inflation and rapidly bring down the cost of daily life because your costs have gone through the roof in the last four years." After signing a number of orders, he threw the pens into the crowd, the AP reports. A roundup of notable day one actions:
- He ordered the US to withdraw from the World Health Organization as well as the Paris climate accord.
- He formally created the Department of Government Efficiency.
- He instituted a 75-day delay on the TikTok ban.
- He declared a national energy emergency in order to allow additional extraction of resources, such as drilling for oil in Alaska.
- He reversed Biden's recent action on Cuba.
- He suspended the security clearance of ex-intelligence officials involved in a letter regarding Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, the AP reports. But he also signed a memo allowing immediate security clearance for six months to anyone he desires.
- He did indeed rescind 78 Biden-era executive actions and institute a hiring freeze, as well as a so-called "regulatory freeze" pausing new regulations. He also issued an order requiring all federal employees to return to in-office work.
- He attempted to end birthright citizenship, though that may be easier said than done, and shuttered an app that had been used by migrants to schedule appointments with border officials—immediately canceling any that had already been scheduled. He also declared an emergency at the US-Mexico border and directed the US to classify drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, the AP reports. More on his border-related executive orders here.
- He ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, and for Denali, Alaska's highest peak, to be once again called Mount McKinley.
- He declared that the government will only recognize biological sex, and that there are only two genders.
- He pardoned 1,500 people involved in the 2021 Capitol attack.
- He did not yet institute any tariffs.
Though not executive orders, Trump on Monday also vowed to retake the Panama Canal
and removed a portrait from the Pentagon
