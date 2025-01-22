In SCOTUS Case, a 'Historic Victory for Gender Justice'

The US Supreme Court has ordered a review by the lower courts on a case involving the only woman on death row in Oklahoma. Per NBC News, the nation's highest court issued a 7-2 ruling on Tuesday determining that Brenda Andrew, convicted of murdering her estranged husband, can continue with her claim that prosecutors sex-shamed her during her 2004 trial, making her sex life an unnecessary focus of the proceedings. The decision overturns an appeals court's move to disallow Andrew to move forward with her claim. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch were the two dissenting SCOTUS votes, saying there was overwhelming evidence that Andrew took part in her husband's murder, per the AP.

Andrew's legal team had argued that her right to due process was violated due to her treatment in court. That right under the 14th Amendment "forbids the introduction of evidence so unduly prejudicial as to render a criminal trial fundamentally unfair," the Supreme Court wrote in its decision, per NBC.