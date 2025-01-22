Trump: More Tariffs on Chinese Goods Could Come Feb. 1

President Trump's China tariffs are coming. Trump said Tuesday night that his administration is looking at the idea of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports into the US on Feb. 1, the New York Times reports. "We're talking about a tariff of 10% on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," he told reporters at the White House, CNBC reports. While campaigning, Trump spoke frequently of imposing tariffs of up to 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada, 20% on imports from other countries, and as much as 60% on goods from China, CNN reports. The site notes, however, he's "punted" that from a "day one pledge" with his Feb. 1 promise.

He also punted on the idea of universal tariffs, saying Monday, "We may, but we're not ready for that just yet." He did, however, sign an executive order Monday ordering a number of US agencies to look at multiple trade issues, the flow of migrants from other countries, the flow of drugs from other countries, and the level of compliance China, Canada, and Mexico have to their existing trade agreements with the US—all in service of possibly imposing more tariffs later. Any new tariffs imposed on China will come on top of tariffs Trump levied during his first term, which were left in place by then-President Biden. (More President Trump stories.)