Trump Pulls Bolton's Secret Service Protection

Former national security adviser John Bolton remained under 24/7 Secret Service protection because of threats from Iran-backed assassins targeting him—but no longer. Bolton, who advised Trump during his first presidential term before turning into a Trump enemy , said Tuesday that the new POTUS has revoked his security detail, Politico reports. "I am disappointed but not surprised," Bolton said in his announcement. He noted that it was then-President Biden who granted him Secret Service protection in 2021, despite the fact that Bolton had criticized Biden's national security policies.

Bolton went on to mention the Iranian Revolutionary Guard official who tried to hire a hit man to target him in 2022. "That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump's own assassination" in an Iran-backed plot, Bolton said. "The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call." Trump posted on Truth Social early Tuesday that he planned to fire more than 1,000 presidential appointees "not aligned with our vision," the AP reports. Among those was Brian Hook, his former special envoy to Iran, who has been under 24/7 protection for the same reason. It's not clear whether his security detail was ended. (Trump also fired retired Gen. Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, and removed his portrait from the Pentagon.)