South Korea Enacts a Change After Jeju Air Crash

The deadliest plane crash in South Korea's history is triggering a change at the country's airports. The BBC reports the concrete barriers that contain navigation systems at seven airports will be altered in the wake of the crash, which saw a Jeju Air flight slam into a concrete barrier at the end of the runway following an emergency landing at Muan International Airport. Air safety experts have said the death toll of 179 would likely have been lower had the plane not hit the barrier and exploded into flames. More:

The structure: The BBC explains the "localizer" contained within the concrete is a navigation system that helps guide planes during landings. The country's transport ministry on Wednesday said the concrete bases will either be buried or swapped for a more lightweight and "breakable" material. Muan will receive a more breakable version. The length of the safety zones at some airports will also be extended.