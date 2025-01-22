Travel / South Korea plane crash South Korea Enacts a Change After Jeju Air Crash Concrete barriers that hold localizers will be buried or replaced By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jan 22, 2025 8:38 AM CST Copied The wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air lies at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) The deadliest plane crash in South Korea's history is triggering a change at the country's airports. The BBC reports the concrete barriers that contain navigation systems at seven airports will be altered in the wake of the crash, which saw a Jeju Air flight slam into a concrete barrier at the end of the runway following an emergency landing at Muan International Airport. Air safety experts have said the death toll of 179 would likely have been lower had the plane not hit the barrier and exploded into flames. More: The structure: The BBC explains the "localizer" contained within the concrete is a navigation system that helps guide planes during landings. The country's transport ministry on Wednesday said the concrete bases will either be buried or swapped for a more lightweight and "breakable" material. Muan will receive a more breakable version. The length of the safety zones at some airports will also be extended. The cause of the crash: It remains under investigation, though the BBC notes the pilot spoke of a bird strike before abandoning a first landing attempt. A source last week told Reuters investigators found bird feathers and blood in both of the plane's engines. The plane crashed on its second landing attempt, during which the landing gear failed to emerge. Flight data and cockpit voice recorders ceased recording four minutes prior to the crash. An apparent suicide: The New York Times reports the head of the company that runs the Muan airport was found dead in his home in an apparent suicide Tuesday night. Son Chang-wan served as president when the renovation of Muan airport began in 2020, but left the position in 2022. Police say he was not being investigated in connection with the crash. (More South Korea plane crash stories.) Report an error