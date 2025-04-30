Carnival Bans 2 Dozen After Massive Brawl

Things got hairy over the weekend in Texas after a Caribbean cruise, with two dozen people now banned from vacationing on Carnival ships ever again. People reports that a "massive brawl" broke out at the port in Galveston after the cruise line's Jubilee ship docked Saturday morning following a weeklong voyage. Videos of the melee are now circulating online, showing groups of people shoving, punching, and kicking others in a baggage area of the Galveston terminal. Although a security team eventually showed up, it took a bit for them to get things under control.

"The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of US Customs and Border Patrol," reads a statement from the cruise line to KPRC, adding that law enforcement is now investigating. "We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list." Border Patrol officials tell the outlet that 10 people were detained and one was arrested, a 21-year-old from Chicago who admitted to shoving an elderly man. That passenger is now facing first-degree felony charges of injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual, with a $5,000 bond.