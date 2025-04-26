In Canadian Travel Circles, 'Near-Total Collapse of US Business'

Trump's attacks on Canada's economy via his tariffs-driven trade war and threats to make it the 51st state have infuriated Canadians, who are canceling trips to the United States in big numbers. They also seem to have flipped the narrative heading into Canada's parliamentary elections on Monday, with Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party surging after trailing far behind in the polls just a few months ago, per the AP.

Steep decline: The US receives more visitors from Canada annually than from any other country, per the US Travel Association, which said the 20.4 million visits from Canada last year generated $20.5 billion in spending. But there's been a big drop in foreigners traveling to the US since Trump took office, and Canadians are no exception. There were more than 910,000 fewer land border crossings from Canada into the US last month than in March 2024—a 22%-plus drop—per US Customs and Border Protection data. An Air Canada rep, meanwhile, said Canada-US flight bookings for April through September are down about 10%.