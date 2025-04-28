Bezos-Backed Firm Announces 'Anti-Tesla' EV Truck

Can't afford a Cybertruck? Simply don't want one? Well, Jeff Bezos is here to help, kind of. Slate Auto, a company backed by the Amazon founder, last week formally debuted its upcoming EV truck, estimated to have a base price of less than $20,000 after the federal EV tax credit is applied. A look at the coverage:

The "anti-Tesla"? That's how some outlets, including TechCrunch, were painting it. That's because the base model is about as minimalist as it gets, lacking an "infotainment" screen, power windows, a stereo, and even a paint job. Of course, all those things can be added; the truck, which is being referred to simply as a "Blank Slate," will have more than 100 customizable features that can be added if customers choose, all of which will, of course, bump up that base price.