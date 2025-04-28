Bezos-Backed Firm Announces 'Anti-Tesla' EV Truck

Can't afford a Cybertruck? Simply don't want one? Well, Jeff Bezos is here to help, kind of. Slate Auto, a company backed by the Amazon founder, last week formally debuted its upcoming EV truck, estimated to have a base price of less than $20,000 after the federal EV tax credit is applied. A look at the coverage:
- The "anti-Tesla"? That's how some outlets, including TechCrunch, were painting it. That's because the base model is about as minimalist as it gets, lacking an "infotainment" screen, power windows, a stereo, and even a paint job. Of course, all those things can be added; the truck, which is being referred to simply as a "Blank Slate," will have more than 100 customizable features that can be added if customers choose, all of which will, of course, bump up that base price.
- About those features: One of the most impressive customizations is the ability to change the truck into an SUV. Slate is also touting the fact that customers can choose wraps for their truck instead of a paint job; then they can give it whatever name they want, with a custom wrap featuring a name on the tailgate. Another possible upgrade is a longer-lasting battery; the base model has an estimated range of 150 miles, with the upgraded battery estimated to last 240 miles, NBC News reports.
- The cost: As TechCrunch reports, Slate is able to keep the cost low partially because it's saving money on things like that missing paint. The move "cuts out a huge cost center for the company," writes Sean O'Kane. "It means Slate won't need a paint shop at its factory, allowing it to spend less to get to market, while also avoiding one of the most heavily regulated parts of vehicle manufacturing."
- And even more on, yes, paint: The Verge reports that the trucks, which will be manufactured in the US, will have a body made of gray plastic—specifically "injection molded polypropylene composite material"—that the company says is more durable and resistant to scratches.
- The Bezos connection: Bezos is among the investors who helped the company raise $111 million; Melinda Lewison, the head of Bezos' family office, is also listed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Slate Auto director. TechCrunch did a piece earlier this month noting Bezos' "secretive" involvement with the company.
- Affordability: If the price holds, Wired notes it will be about $5,000 less than the cheapest EVs currently on sale in the US.
