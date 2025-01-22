Jamie Dimon Is Blunt on Trump's Tariffs: 'Get Over It'

JPMorgan Chase CEO says they're good for national security
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2025 11:55 AM CST
Jamie Dimon Has No Aversion to Trump's Tariffs
President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Put JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in the camp that's just fine with President Trump's potential tariffs. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Dimon had this to say to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin: "If it's a little inflationary, but it's good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it. National security trumps a little bit more inflation." More:

  • He continued, "I look at tariffs, they're an economic tool. That's it. They're an economic weapon, depending on how you use it, why you use it, stuff like that. Tariffs are inflationary and not inflationary."
  • NBC News notes Dimon didn't discuss the specifics of what Trump has proposed—a possible 10% tariff on China and 25% on Canada and Mexico that could kick in Feb. 1.

  • CNN reports Dimon indicated the threat of tariffs can be a good way to "bring people to the table" to negotiate better trade terms, which could mean the proposed tariffs end up getting trimmed or done away with entirely. "We're going to find out," Dimon said.
  • The New York Times reports it's somewhat of a changed tune for Dimon, who characterized tariffs as a threat to the economy more than once in 2018 and said they "wouldn't be a positive" in 2019.
