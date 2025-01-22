Jamie Dimon Is Blunt on Trump's Tariffs: 'Get Over It'

Put JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in the camp that's just fine with President Trump's potential tariffs. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Dimon had this to say to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin: "If it's a little inflationary, but it's good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it. National security trumps a little bit more inflation." More:

He continued, "I look at tariffs, they're an economic tool. That's it. They're an economic weapon, depending on how you use it, why you use it, stuff like that. Tariffs are inflationary and not inflationary."

NBC News notes Dimon didn't discuss the specifics of what Trump has proposed—a possible 10% tariff on China and 25% on Canada and Mexico that could kick in Feb. 1.