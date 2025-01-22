After Fire Kills 76 at Ski Resort, the Search for Answers Begins

Eleven people have been detained as an investigation into a deadly fire at a Turkish ski resort unfolds. Reuters reports the death toll now stands at 76 following the Tuesday morning fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu Mountains. The bodies of 45 victims have been released to their families, while DNA tests are underway to identify the other victims. The AP reports the deputy mayor, hotel owner, and acting fire chief for Bolu were among those taken into custody.

Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said hotel inspections in 2021 and 2024 returned "no negative situation regarding fire competence." He said the building was equipped with two fire escapes, though the New York Times reports no external escapes could be seen in aerial footage taken of the building following the fire. Six prosecutors have been tasked with investigating the fire, which appears to have started near the fourth-floor restaurant and quickly spread to the upper floors.

Halime Cetin, who's employed at an adjacent hotel, described watching the terrible scene helplessly to the AP: "There was no one around. They were calling for firefighters. They were breaking the windows. Some could no longer stand the smoke and flames, and they jumped." The Times reports others apparently tied bedsheets together to make ropes. Some witnesses rushed to bring mattresses for people to jump onto. Baris Salgur, a 19-year-old cleaner in a nearby hotel, was one of them. He described seeing a man clutching a baby on one of the hotel's top floors, crying out for a mattress he could throw the infant on. "We told him to be a little calmer. He waited, then the fire department came and took them [out], but unfortunately the baby had died from smoke inhalation," Salgur told the AP.