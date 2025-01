The House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the Laken Riley Act in a 263-156 vote. The bill requires that undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes be immediately detained and possibly deported, and is named for Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered by an undocumented migrant from Venezuela last year. Forty-six Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, reports CNN, which notes congressional Republicans chose this as the first bill of the new Congress and second Trump administration. The Senate passed the bill Monday after making changes to it last week, the New York Times reports. The vote was 64-35, with 12 Democrats in favor. It will head to the White House for President Trump's signature next week.