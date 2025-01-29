Stocks Drop After Latest Fed Decision

Nvidia sank again to continue its shaky week after DeepSeek upended the AI industry. The company fell 4% Wednesday after plunging nearly 17% Monday and then jumping nearly 9% Tuesday. It was the single heaviest weight dragging the S&P 500 lower, by far. Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla all fell ahead of their profit reports, which were due to be released after trading ended for the day. Analysts are likely to ask them about whether DeepSeek's discovery will mean lower investment from them in building out AI. Life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics company Danaher fell 9.7% after reporting results for the latest quarter that just missed analysts' expectations.

On the winning side of Wall Street, Starbucks rose 8.1% after delivering a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Brian Niccol said the chain is planning to cut its food and beverage offerings by 30% over the course of this year to simplify operations and speed service. T-Mobile US rallied 6.3% after topping Wall Street's expectations for both profit and revenue in the last three months of 2024. Brinker International jumped 16.3% after the company behind Chili's restaurants delivered better results than expected. Frontier Group Holdings climbed 5.3% after announcing it would try for a second time to merge with Spirit Airlines.