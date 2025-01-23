Jan. 6 Defendant Re-Arrested After Trump's Pardon

One of the Jan. 6 defendants who received a presidential pardon found himself almost immediately re-arrested, reports Politico. Daniel Ball never even left federal custody, and his case may test the scope of President Trump's sweeping pardons of all those who took part in the violence at the Capitol, notes the Washington Post.

Jan. 6: In May 2023, the resident of Homosassa, Florida, was charged with 12 counts related to the Capitol riot. Among other things, he was accused of "throwing an explosive device that detonated upon at least 25 officers," according to court documents cited by Rolling Stone. Trump issued the pardon Monday, Ball's case was formally dismissed Tuesday, and he was re-arrested on Wednesday.