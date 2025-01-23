Trump: 'Sad Thing' That Biden Didn't Pardon Himself

President Trump sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, his first sit-down interview since the inauguration, per the BBC. They covered a range of topics, from pardons and TikTok to FEMA and the JFK files. A quick recap of some standout quotes from their interview, per the BBC, the Hill, and CNN (which also offers a fact check):



TikTok: "I think TikTok's going to stay around," Trump said of the social media app whose existence in the US remains fragile. He also rebuffed concerns about China spying on US consumers via the app, asking, "Is it that important for China to be spying on young people? On young kids watching crazy videos?"