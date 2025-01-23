After School Shooting, Focus Is on Troubling Online Posts

After a school shooting in Nashville on Wednesday, the police chief wishes somebody had raised a red flag about the gunman, identified as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, reports the Tennessean . Police say Henderson, a student at Antioch High School, fatally shot himself after killing 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante and wounding another student, per CNN . Nashville Police Chief John Drake said authorities were looking into what appears to be a large amount of troubling online material attributed to Solomon. "We believe there's some materials out there, and maybe they were seen," he said, adding that if someone "said something, maybe more could have been done."

The teen reportedly posted a document of about 300 pages on the X platform that complained about topics such as "race mixing," praised Hitler, and included photos of previous school shootings, according to the Tennessean. He also appeared to have embraced the incel movement, marked by violent misogyny, as well as white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups. The Kick streaming platform says the shooting was partially live-streamed on the site before it was "rapidly banned" and the content removed. Solomon also reportedly posted detailed plans about his intended shooting.

The document also included "expressions of shame that he was Black," the AP reports. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism said the document appears to be authentic. Jared Holt, an Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyst who researches hate groups in the US, says white supremacist movements have sometimes attracted people of color, but "this is probably the most extreme case of this I've seen." (More school shooting stories.)