Former DNA Analyst Faces More Than 100 Charges

Yvonne Woods accused of tampering with data at Colorado Bureau of Investigation
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2025 7:11 AM CST
Yvonne Woods, a lab agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, points to a DNA chart during Diego Olmos Alcalde's trial on Monday June 22, 2009 in Boulder, Colorado.   (AP Photo/Pool, Marty Caivano, File)

A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist appeared in court Thursday to face criminal charges over data tampering that authorities said raises questions about the validity of more than 500 cases. Problems with the scientist's work were found in cases involving homicide, sexual assault, robbery, and other crimes, according to a law enforcement affidavit. In at least two cases, both homicides, the defendants received lesser sentences under plea deals than they could have faced if they went to trial because prosecutors were afraid Yvonne "Missy" Woods' involvement could lead to acquittals, the AP reports.

  • Woods was described as a "star analyst" by a former colleague who was interviewed by investigators, but also one who worked too fast and was "not the most thorough," according to an internal affairs report.

  • Woods would sometimes be called as a witness during trials to explain DNA evidence against defendants. But on Thursday, Woods, who retired in 2023, appeared before a judge by video from a suburban Denver jail after turning herself in a day earlier.
  • Woods faces 52 counts of forgery, 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant, and one count each of perjury and cybercrime for alleged misconduct between 2008 and 2023.
  • Woods, who joined the CBI in 1994, allegedly submitted reports saying "No Male DNA Found" in more than 30 sexual assault cases where DNA was present or the samples were contaminated, NBC News reports.
  • Woods allegedly told investigators at one point that she had changed data to complete cases more quickly, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • The investigation into Woods' alleged misconduct began in September 2023 after an intern at the state investigation bureau discovered missing information in a case that Woods handled in 2018. The subsequent probe into other cases she had worked found Woods altered data to conceal tampering, deleted data that showed she failed to troubleshoot issues within the testing process, and did not thoroughly document tests performed in case records, authorities said.
  • Authorities haven't found any evidence of wrongful convictions, but prosecutors across the state are continuing to review the impacted cases.
(More Colorado Bureau of Investigation stories.)

