Former DNA Analyst Faces More Than 100 Charges

A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist appeared in court Thursday to face criminal charges over data tampering that authorities said raises questions about the validity of more than 500 cases. Problems with the scientist's work were found in cases involving homicide, sexual assault, robbery, and other crimes, according to a law enforcement affidavit. In at least two cases, both homicides, the defendants received lesser sentences under plea deals than they could have faced if they went to trial because prosecutors were afraid Yvonne "Missy" Woods' involvement could lead to acquittals, the AP reports.

Woods was described as a "star analyst" by a former colleague who was interviewed by investigators, but also one who worked too fast and was "not the most thorough," according to an internal affairs report.