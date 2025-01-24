Rep Introduces Long-Shot Amendment for 3rd Trump Term

The 22nd Amendment is pretty clear: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." A GOP congressman from Tennessee, however, wants to tweak those numbers so that a president—Donald Trump, in particular—can run for a third term, reports the Hill.

Amendment: Rep. Andy Ogles, part of the House Freedom Caucus, introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday that would allow a president to run for no more than three terms, with an addition that "no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice" (that last part says "more than once," not "twice," in the current incarnation of the 22nd).