Pete Carroll Is Returning to Coaching, Setting Record

No head coach has stuck with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders for a while. Pete Carroll will try next, after agreeing to a three-contract with the team, ESPN reports. Carroll, who is one of four head coaches to have won a college football national title and a Super Bowl, sat out this season after coaching the Seattle Seahawks for 14 years. He's been schooling USC students this semester, co-teaching a class at the site of his two national championships.

Carroll will become the oldest coach in modern NFL history, at 74, next season, per USA Today. He'll be months older than former Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel. The oldest active NFL coach at the moment is Andy Reid, 66, of the Chiefs. Counting interim officeholders, the Raiders have had four coaches already since their move to Las Vegas in 2020. The hire is among the franchise's biggest moves since Tom Brady became a co-owner. Mark Davis, who owns the team, has said he wants Brady—a Fox broadcaster in his spare time—to have a "huge voice" in football operations. Brady's longtime coach, Bill Belichick, 72, will coach North Carolina next season. (More Pete Carroll stories.)