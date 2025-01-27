Eagles, Chiefs Will Face Off at Super Bowl—Again

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl—again. The Eagles are running back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and fifth time in franchise history, the AP reports. Saquon Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, and Jalen Hurts also rushed for three TDs to help the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. That's the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger. Later Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game 32-29, sending them to their seventh Super Bowl—and fifth since 2020.