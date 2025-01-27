What Is AI's DeepSeek? The World Is Finding Out

ChatGPT, meet DeepSeek. The latter is a Chinese startup whose new AI assistant has just overtaken ChatGPT as the top downloaded app for iPhones. DeepSeek is also ratting US tech stocks—chip-maker Nvidia in particular—because its success threatens to undermine the world of artificial intelligence with a relatively inexpensive new way of doing things. In short, it may have built a better chatbot, on the cheap. Coverage:

New mindset: "The conventional thinking was that AI companies needed expensive, leading-edge computer chips to train the best systems," explains the Wall Street Journal. But DeepSeek claims to need less-expensive chips to achieve results comparable to those of bigger players such as OpenAI and Google. Users have been praising its performance and its reasoning in tackling problems, notes CNBC.