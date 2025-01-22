Trump Defends Pardons for Capitol Rioters

President Trump defended his decision to pardon around 1,500 people involved in the Capitol riot, including many convicted of assaulting police officers, in a news conference Tuesday. He said the sentences handed down to members of the Oath Keeper and Proud Boys were "ridiculous and excessive," the Washington Post reports. "Aren't you sending the message that assaulting officers is OK?" one reporter asked, per the BBC. Trump replied that the Jan. 6 convicts "spent years in jail" while "murderers don't even go to jail in this country."

Stargate. Trump, joined by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle, announced Stargate, a new entity that will invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure, the AP reports. Trump said it will be the "largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history." He said the investment over the next four years would create at least 100,000 jobs.