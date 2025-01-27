Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Days After Trump Pardon

An Indiana man who served time in prison over his involvement in the Capitol riot was fatally shot by a deputy days after he was pardoned by President Trump. Matthew Huttle, 42, was shot by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy after he allegedly resisted arrest during a traffic stop on Sunday, Fox 59 reports. Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting. "An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect," state police said. "The investigation also shows that during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm."

Police did not disclose the reason for the traffic stop, the AP reports. In November 2023, Huttle was sentenced to six months in prison and 12 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, reports NBC News. He traveled to Washington, DC, with his uncle, Dale Huttle, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting officers. Dale Huttle, who was seen on surveillance video attacking officers on the Capitol steps with a flagpole, was released after Trump pardoned him last Monday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Matthew Huttle "is not a true believer in any political cause," defense attorney Andrew Hemmer said in a court filing, per the AP. Huttle, who had served time for a driving offense, "instead went to the rally because he thought it would be a historic moment and he had nothing better to do after getting out of jail," Hemmer said. Nick Barnes, a lawyer who had been representing Huttle in more recent motor vehicle cases, says he doesn't know the circumstances of the shooting but plans to "find out a lot more about it." (More Capitol riot stories.)