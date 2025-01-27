DOJ Fires Officials Who Worked on Trump Investigations

The Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Trump. "Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully," acting Attorney General James McHenry wrote to the prosecutors in a letter obtained by CNN.

The abrupt action targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team is the latest sign of upheaval inside the Justice Department and reflects the administration's determination to purge the government of workers it perceives as disloyal to the president, the AP reports.