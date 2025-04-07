Politics / President Trump Trump Reportedly Getting His Parade Seven years after initial plan, one is expected to mark his 79th birthday in DC By John Johnson Posted Apr 7, 2025 2:25 PM CDT Copied President Trump turns 79 in June, and a parade is expected to mark the occasion in DC. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) President Trump wanted to oversee a military parade in Washington during his first term. The plans never came to fruition, but it appears they will in his second term. Washington City Paper reports that DC will host a military parade on June 14 to mark the president's 79th birthday. It also happens to be the 250th anniversary of the Army. The White House has not announced the parade, but a senior administration official confirmed plans to NewsNation, a sister publication of the Hill. Details were still being worked out, but the Washington paper says the parade is expected to stretch 4 miles from the Pentagon to the White House. Plans fell apart in Trump's first term when cost estimates came in north of $90 million. Trump reportedly sought the initial parade after seeing one on a visit to France, though critics in the US—including GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham—voiced worries about a "Soviet-style" military display. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error