Trump Reportedly Getting His Parade

President Trump wanted to oversee a military parade in Washington during his first term. The plans never came to fruition, but it appears they will in his second term. Washington City Paper reports that DC will host a military parade on June 14 to mark the president's 79th birthday. It also happens to be the 250th anniversary of the Army. The White House has not announced the parade, but a senior administration official confirmed plans to NewsNation, a sister publication of the Hill.