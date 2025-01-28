India, China Change Stance on Direct Flights

For the first time in nearly five years, direct flights between China and India are set to resume. The New York Times reports the development comes as relations between the two countries improve after hitting one of their lowest points in recent memory, triggered by a deadly faceoff along a disputed border high in the Himalayas in 2020 that saw at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed. The flights—which numbered about 500 a month, reports AFP—were paused due to the COVID pandemic but did not resume once the lockdown gave way, turning a seven-hour flight into a journey roughly twice that long, reports CNN. The technical details around restarting the flights will be hashed out "at an early date," per India's foreign ministry.