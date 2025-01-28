The DeepSeek AI assistant out of China is winning strong reviews for its answers and reasoning across a broad spectrum of subjects—with one notable exception. Ask about touchy subjects such as Tiananmen Square or Taiwan, and the app will be at a loss for words. The Guardian explains that national guidelines out of Beijing forbid artificial intelligence tools in China from violating the nation's "core socialist values." It's reflected in how DeepSeek answers certain questions:

When the BBC asked the app what happened at Tiananmen Square, it got the following answer: "I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses."

When asked if Taiwan is a country, the app said that "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times," and, "We resolutely oppose any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities."