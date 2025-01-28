Mona Lisa Is Getting Her Own Room

One of the world's most famous paintings is finally getting a room of its own. The Mona Lisa will be moved to a new location as part of a major overhaul of the Louvre in Paris, reports the Guardian. French President Emanuel Macron announced the overhaul on Tuesday, one that will also include a new entrance to the famed museum, per the New York Times.

The draw: Quartz reports than an estimated 80% of Louvre visitors go there primarily to see the painting. Critics have been complaining about the cramped, chaotic atmosphere for years.