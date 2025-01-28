World / Mona Lisa Mona Lisa Is Getting Her Own Room France is investing in a major overhaul of the Louvre By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 28, 2025 2:36 PM CST Copied French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul of the Louvre museum, next to Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the Mona Lisa, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Paris. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP) One of the world's most famous paintings is finally getting a room of its own. The Mona Lisa will be moved to a new location as part of a major overhaul of the Louvre in Paris, reports the Guardian. French President Emanuel Macron announced the overhaul on Tuesday, one that will also include a new entrance to the famed museum, per the New York Times. The draw: Quartz reports than an estimated 80% of Louvre visitors go there primarily to see the painting. Critics have been complaining about the cramped, chaotic atmosphere for years. Conditions: Macron's announcement comes on the heels of a leaked memo from museum director Laurence des Cars to Culture Minister Rachida Dati that warned of "a proliferation of damage to the museum's spaces, some of which are in a very poor condition," per NBC News. In terms of the Mona Lisa in particular, des Cars called for a better presentation. The public flocks to see it "without being given the means to understand the work and the artist, thereby calling into question the museum's public service mission." Goals: Macron says the goal is to boost the number of annual visitors to 12 million, adding that higher ticket costs could help pay for the renovations. The changes will be rolled out over the next five years or so. "Long live the Louvre's new renaissance!" he said. (More Mona Lisa stories.) Report an error