Trump's Transportation Chief Confirmed in 77-22 Vote

Sean Duffy was confirmed Tuesday as transportation secretary, giving him a key role in helping President Trump cut regulations and fix the nation's infrastructure. The former Wisconsin congressman has promised safer Boeing planes, less regulation, and help for US companies developing self-driving cars—while not giving any breaks to Elon Musk, a key player in that technology. Duffy, a 53-year-old former reality TV star, was approved with bipartisan support on a 77-22 vote in the Senate, the AP reports.

He takes over the Department of Transportation at a crucial time at the agency, a massive employer of more than 55,000 that spends tens of billions of dollars annually, oversees the nation's highways, railroads, and airspace, and sets safety standards for trains, cars, and trucks.