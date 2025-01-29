250 Animals Removed From Ohio Fur and Urine Farm

More than 250 animals were removed from what the Humane Society calls an "abysmal operation" in Hartsgrove, Ohio. The dogs, foxes, skunks, coyotes, and opossums were being held at a fur and urine farm—as for that latter element, the Humane Society explains some states allow the urine of coyotes and other carnivores to be collected and sold for use in things like hunting and dog training and as a deer deterrent in gardens. The animals' removal came as part of a weeks-long process that was triggered by the farm owner's death in December, which the Humane Society says worsened "an already-dire animal welfare crisis on the property."

Cleveland.com reports the animals were reportedly found in dirty wire-bottom cages that were exposed to the elements. Some animals were found snow-covered and dead. Others were missing toes, ears, tails, and even limbs, possibly caused by the presence of steel-jaw leghold traps on the property. The Humane Society stated that documents found at the site indicate the owner sold pelts to Fur Harvesters Auction in Ontario; it's the only operational fur auction in North America.

"Our team is exposed to immense cruelty in the criminal cases we regularly respond to like dogfighting and severe neglect, yet this stands out both in terms of suffering and because of these fur farming practices," said Adam Parascandola, a Humane Society VP. "It's haunting." WKYC reports the last of the animals were removed from the farm on Saturday. (More animal cruelty stories.)